Al Khulaifi, Thai FM Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State at the of Foreign Affairs, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, held a phone call yesterday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, H E Maris Sangiampongsa, to discuss cooperation ties between the two countries and avenues for bolstering them. Both sides discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in view of the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.