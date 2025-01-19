Police Uncover Criminal Group Embezzling Over UAH 90M From Bank Depositors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Officers from the National Police of Ukraine have uncovered a criminal organization consisting of 27 members who illegally misappropriated 90 million UAH belonging to depositors.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police .

Investigators found that the organizer specifically purchased a institution to carry out his criminal plans. He involved the bank's chairperson and board members, the chairperson of the supervisory board, private entrepreneurs, appraisers, and state registrars in the scheme.

Under the organizer's leadership, the group registered fictitious large real estate properties in the State Register of Property Rights, claiming they were located in central areas of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

These non-existent properties were used as collateral to secure loans amounting to over 90 million UAH.

The embezzled funds were used to finance personal business projects, including the construction of factories and thermal power plants, operational activities of a coal mine, as well as the purchase of luxury cars and real estate.

Bank security officers annually drafted reports verifying the existence and liquidity of the fictitious collateral.

In 2021, the bank was declared insolvent after failing to meet its obligations to clients and settle payment orders.

Police investigators and operatives from the Department of Strategic Investigations identified 27 individuals who had been part of the criminal organization at different times.

Seven of them had previously been charged with embezzlement, misappropriation of property, abuse of office, and forgery as part of an organized group.

In January 2025, investigators collected sufficient evidence to charge the bank's leadership with creating, leading, and participating in a criminal organization, embezzlement, misappropriation of property through abuse of office, forgery, and money laundering. Among the accused is the owner of the bankrupt bank.

To preserve evidence and compensate for damages, police have seized: 12 apartments in Kyiv, five private houses in central Kyiv with a total area exceeding 2,000 square meters, land plots, 12 luxury cars, 12 parking spaces, and corporate rights in companies affiliated with the suspects.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

