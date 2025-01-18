New Syria's Administration Aspires To Re-Take Arab League Seat -- FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The foreign of the new Syrian administration, Asaad Al-Shibani, has affirmed that Damascus is looking forward to re-taking its seat in the Arab League.

Al-Shibani, speaking at a news with the visiting Arab League Secretary General Assistant Husam Zaki in Damascus on Saturday, said the leadership is seeking to hold a broad national conference involving all segments of the Syrian people. He indicated that planned would aim "at building a new Syria, attain justice and equality among all the Syrians."

The new leadership is also "seeking to set up an adequate environment for an honorable and safe return of the Syrian refugees," urging Arab states to contribute to the efforts to rebuild the country, namely the sectors of energy and the infrastructure.

He affirmed the intention to encourage investments to improve the people's living conditions and attain sustainable development.

The Arab League re-granted Syria's membership to Damascus in May 2023 during rule of the ousted regime. The membership had been suspended for years since outbreak of the popular uprising that broke out in 2011 and in the later years turned into wide scale violence and infighting. (end)

