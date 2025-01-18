Jordan, Equatorial Guinea Sign Agreement To Establish Diplomatic Relations
AMMAN - Jordan and Equatorial Guinea on Friday established diplomatic relations through the signing of a joint statement aimed at strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation.
The agreement aims to institutionalise cooperation across various sectors, including political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific fields, in pursuit of mutual benefits for both countries.
The signing ceremony took place at the Jordanian mission's headquarters to the United Nations in New York, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Jordan's Permanent Representative to the UN Mahmoud Hamoud and Equatorial Guinea's Permanent Representative Anatolio Ndong signed the statement.
