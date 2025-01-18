Momani Highlights Jordan's Media Openness, Regional Policies In Meeting With Int'l Press

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication Mohammad Momani on Saturday met with representatives of international outlets at the of Government Communication.

The meeting, attended by the ministry's Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh, was part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to shape a forward-looking vision for the national media landscape, enhance tools, and address concerns related to the operations of international media in Jordan.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, reiterated Jordan's openness to diverse media platforms and its respect for their essential role in educating, informing, and raising public awareness, according to the Jordan news Agency, Petra.

Responding to questions, he stressed Jordan's balanced and moderate stance on Arab and regional issues, a cornerstone of the country's national security strategy.

Momani also reiterated Jordan's unwavering position on the need for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression on Gaza, welcoming the recent ceasefire agreement and underscoring the importance of sustaining humanitarian aid to the strip.

Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, Jordan was the first to break the siege on Gaza, dispatching humanitarian assistance via land and air while fostering cooperation with friendly and neighbouring countries to facilitate aid delivery, he said.

Momani also highlighted that the largest aid convoy to Gaza, consisting of 120 trucks carrying food, medical supplies, and relief items, was organised last week under the supervision of His Majesty at the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation headquarters, marking the 140th convoy sent since the aggression began.

He also highlighted Jordan's diplomatic, political, and humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, reiterating the Kingdom's priority of establishing an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to ensure Palestinian resilience and stability.

Addressing regional developments, Momani reiterated Jordan's support for Syria during its transitional phase, emphasising the importance of restoring the country's institutions, security, and stability for the benefit of the broader region.

On the issue of Syrian refugees, he underscored Jordan's longstanding humanitarian commitment, rooted in its pan-Arab duty, while advocating for a voluntary, safe, and dignified return of refugees in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.

"Discussions with the Syrian administration on shared concerns, including border security and refugee issues, are ongoing through specialised committees," Momani said.

Momani also reflected on the government's efforts to enhance public confidence, citing the positive reception to recent initiatives during his appearance on the "Sixty Minutes" programme broadcast on Jordanian TV.

He attributed the rise in public satisfaction to field visits, proactive decision-making, and measures aimed at easing economic pressures on citizens.

Highlighting government achievements, Momani noted 153 decisions spanning economic, administrative, and service-related projects, including strategic initiatives such as the National Carrier Project and railway infrastructure development.

He also outlined the government's focus on comprehensive state modernisation, incorporating economic, political, and administrative reforms, and announced the imminent launch of the 2025 executive programme for Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision.

Momani also commended the prime minister's dedication to institutional follow-up, referencing his 47 field visits and the establishment of a monitoring team that tracks progress and issues monthly reports.

He described the government's confidence vote address as pragmatic and focused on measurable outcomes, reflecting its commitment to delivering on promises and fostering accountability.