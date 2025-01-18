Trump Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping Peace And Safety

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) US President-elect

Donald Trump

said on Friday morning that he had held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that both presidents will do“everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe” when takes office on Monday.

“The call was very good for both China and the US. I look forward to solving many issues together. We talked about balancing trade, fentanyl,

TikTok and many other issues.

President Xi and I will do everything we can to make the world more peaceful and safe,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

This is the first call between the Chinese president and Trump since the latter left the White House in 2021.



The national security team assembled by Trump for his new administration has already been in contact with Beijing recently, but this call between the Chinese leader and the future US president marks their first direct conversation in four years. This comes just hours after the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that China's vice president, Han Zheng, will attend Trump's inauguration ceremony as a special envoy, even though Xi had been invited to the event.

No Chinese head of state has ever attended the inauguration

of

a US president before, CBS reported, citing State Department records dating back to 1874.

Xi did, however, send Trump a congratulatory message after his re-election in November, saying the US and China“win from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” adding that he hoped the two countries could find a way to get along.