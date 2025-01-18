Health Minister Inspects Medical Preparations In North Sinai To Receive Palestinian Brothers

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime and Minister of Health and Population, accompanied by Maya Morsi, Minister of Social Solidarity, inspected on Saturday the Egyptian Ambulance Authority's lineup at Abu Tawila Center in Zuweid City, as part of preparations to provide all forms of health support to our brothers in the Gaza Strip.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population, explained that the Deputy Prime Minister checked on the Ambulance Authority's plan and the readiness of ambulances, as well as the readiness of paramedics to deal with any critical cases, as the state of readiness was raised along the highways, and ambulances were intensified on all roads and squares.

Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that the Minister reviewed the referral plan, as coordination is taking place with the North Sinai Health Affairs Directorate, as well as the main crisis room at the ministry to determine the appropriate hospital to evacuate cases inside hospitals in North Sinai Governorate or neighboring governorates.

Abdel Ghaffar also inspected the quarantine at the Rafah land crossing, and made sure that all the prescribed vaccines are available, including the Sabin polio vaccine, the Salk polio vaccine, and the measles, German measles, and mumps vaccines.

The minister was assured of the medical equipment, personal protective equipment, medical gloves, surgical masks, and the allocation of tools and supplies for the suspected patient. He also made sure of the availability of medical devices for detecting temperature“remotely” and measuring blood sugar, blood pressure, and oxygen levels, in addition to rapid tests for some diseases of epidemiological importance.

Abdel Ghaffar also inspected the issuance of the public health card, to complete the health monitoring and follow-up of expatriates at their places of residence inside the country, and stressed the registration of all expatriates' data on the quarantine data list.