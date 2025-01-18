President El-Sisi Meets The Commander-In-Chief Of Libya’S National Army

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in the presence of Head of General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El Shennawy, stated that the meeting highlighted the special characteristics of Egyptian-Libyan relations. President El-Sisi emphasized that Libya's stability is closely linked to Egypt's national security. The President underscored Egypt's persistent efforts and endeavors to ensure security and stability in Libya, maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and restore its development trajectory. He affirmed Egypt's full support for all initiatives aimed at achieving these goals.

President El-Sisi confirmed Egypt's commitment to ensuring the unity and cohesion of Libya's national institutions. He stressed the importance of coordination among all Libyan parties to formulate an integrated political roadmap conducive to simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. President El-Sisi also underlined the vital importance of preventing foreign interferences and ensuring the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territories.

President El-Sisi stressed Egypt's appreciation for the national role undertaken by the Libyan National Army in combating terrorism, which resulted in eliminating terrorist organizations in eastern Libya.

Field Marshal Haftar expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt's pivotal role in restoring stability in Libya and for its tireless efforts to support the Libyan people since the outbreak of the crisis, highlighting the historical bonds the two brotherly nations share. He lauded Egypt's crucial role in sharing its development experience with Libya and leveraging the expertise and capabilities of leading Egyptian companies in this field. Field Marshal Haftar affirmed that efforts are continuing toward resolving the situation in Libya so as to restore the Libyan people's resources, paving the way for establishing stability, prosperity, and progress.

