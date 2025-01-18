England Are Playing Entertaining Cricket, Enjoy Watching Them Play, Says Silverwood

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Former England head coach Chris Silverwood said he has enjoyed watching England play entertaining in their Bazball style in Tests ever since his successor Brendon McCullum took over.

Silverwood became England's head coach in October 2019 after Trevor Bayliss' tenure ended. He spent two-and-a-half years in the role, before his tenure came to an end in February 2022 after England suffered a 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

“No, it wasn't easy at times. There were some good results in there but obviously the Ashes was particularly hard and everything gets judged on Ashes results. It was hard on everybody, we did have some tough conditions to put up with but I don't want to say too much. I don't want to cry over spilt milk.”

“They're doing great at the moment. They've played some entertaining cricket. I've enjoyed watching them. As I said at the time I knew I was gone, I'll always be an England fan and I want them to do well. I still have a lot of friends in that dressing room,” Silverwood was quoted as saying by co.

Silverwood then worked as head coach of Sri Lanka, which included the side winning 2022 T20 Asia Cup and becoming runners-up in 2023 ODI Asia Cup. He said one of the fond memories of his time with Sri Lanka was them beating England in Bengaluru in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup.

“It was a special moment. England had great players and to actually pull out the performance we did shows what the boys are capable of. The Sri Lanka team, we built momentum and we were great at home in bilateral series, we played some great cricket. And in the World Cup qualifiers we sailed through.

“It was just those little moments in the biggest games that didn't quite go our way. But everything in that game just fell into place. The game plan came off and that's why Sri Lanka sit where they do in the world rankings at the moment because they're not as consistent as they would like to be.

“I still keep a very close eye on them and they have played some superb cricket. I'm still in touch with a lot of the boys. I still want to see them do well because there are some great people out there,” he concluded.