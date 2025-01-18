SOMMSATION, THE WINE COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THEIR ANNUAL SOMMSATION WINE LOUNGE WILL RETURN TO PARK CITY DURING THE RENOWNED INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At the heart of the Sommsation Wine Lounge is the opportunity for film-goers attending the festival to indulge in an intimate and luxurious environment with curated wine tastings offered by Sommsation. Festival-goers have the opportunity to taste a selection of wines available on the Sommsation platform, a reputable marketplace connecting independent wineries and sommeliers who curate access to exceptional, limited-production wines from around the world. On-site, guests will enjoy sommelier-curated wine-flight tastings featuring selections from top independent wine producers, including Three Sticks Wines, Terratorium Wines, Halter Ranch Winery, and Alexana Winery, all paired with a gourmet assortment of meats and cheeses. The Sommsation Wine Lounge will also feature a robust schedule of additional events, including:



A private "Sommsation Après Ski" style event opening the weekend, inviting VIP media and members who will have an exclusive preview of the Sommsation Wine Lounge, the independent wines, and culinary pairings.

The

Sommsation Wine Lounge's "The Art of Pairing" evening VIP events at the Lounge including an elevated wine-tasting experience featuring ultra-premium and reserve wines, live chef demonstrations, and luxury pairings.

"After Hours with DJ Joune" exclusive evening parties featuring champagne greetings, tastings of independent wines curated by Sommsation, and an intimate live musical performance by DJ Joune, the internationally acclaimed open-format DJ and the official in-house DJ for the Utah Jazz NBA team and the Utah Hockey Club.

"PowerFlix Launch Party". PowerFlix, led by film industry veterans Robert Schwartzman and Cole Harper, will host the launch of their new tech platform at the lounge, as they provide tools and service add-ons to release films. PowerFlix will be celebrating its release at the Sommsation Wine Lounge, the company who is leading the wine industry with its advanced technology and solutions to small, independent wineries, all while offering centralized distribution solutions alongside additional client services, such as Sommelier-guided support. To wrap up the weekend, Sommsation will host a fundraising event where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to select local charities in support of the recent wildfires that have heavily impacted the Los Angeles community. Additional details will be announced.

In addition to the Sommsation Wine Lounge, Sommsaton will further deliver during the festival as the official wine partner to the annual 3-day Rendezvous Cinema Center conveniently located next door on lower Main Street. As the official wine partner, Sommsation will likewise deliver a focused wine experience to the VIP casts and filmmakers hosting their official premiere parties at the venue, which includes:

"We look forward to hosting festival goers in Park City at the Sommsation Wine Lounge this year. We're thrilled to have once again the opportunity to share the best independent wines in the world with film lovers, wine aficionados, and celebrated industry professionals who seek a luxury hospitality experience," says Sommsation CEO Danielle Diliberti.

Sommsation is a state-of-the-art online shop and wine experience marketplace that connects wine lovers with world-class sommeliers and top-tier independent winemakers worldwide. Just as independent films bring unique stories and perspectives to life, Sommsation celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of independent wineries, spotlighting hidden gems not easily found on store shelves. Their artfully arranged wine tastings feature premium wines from small-production wineries, paired with expert insights from an engaging team of sommeliers. With a seamless marketplace and dedicated Concierge handling all the details, Sommsation makes it easy to discover extraordinary wines and experience the passion behind them, perfectly complementing the spirit of independent film. Visit .

