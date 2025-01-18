'E-Rickshaw Fare Fixed At Rs 10 Per Km Meter For Petrol Auto Mandatory'
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- transport Commissioner Jammu and Kashmir, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, announced that the fare for e-rickshaws has been fixed at Rs. 10 per person per kilometer.
Speaking to the media Mahajan clarified that e-rickshaws are restricted to designated routes and cannot operate beyond six kilometers.“Any violations will be dealt with strict legal action,” he said, as per news agency JKNS.
Mahajan emphasized the need for petrol autos to have functioning meters installed.“If any auto is found running without a meter, strict action will be taken as per the law. Rates are already fixed by the RTO or Motor Vehicles Department,” he added.
Urging passengers to play an active role in ensuring compliance, Mahajan said,“Passengers have a responsibility to report non-compliance, and violators will be penalized. Complaints can be lodged with the RTO.”
Regarding the issue of pending licenses, Mahajan revealed that nearly two lakh licenses are delayed due to printing issues.“The tendering process is in its final stage, and we are hopeful to clear the backlog by the end of this month. Licenses will be sent by post as earlier, and the process will be streamlined,” he assured.
Additionally, Mahajan warned drivers to adhere to speed limits or face penalties, stressing the importance of safe driving practices for public safety.
