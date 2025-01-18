Azerbaijan To Restore Embassy Operations In Syria Soon
Date
1/18/2025 6:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced today
that the country's embassy in Syria will resume operations in the
near future.
According to Azernews , Minister Bayramov made
this statement during a joint press conference in Baku with his
Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
"Azerbaijan had no diplomatic representation operating in Syria.
Following the recent events, appropriate steps were taken
immediately," he said.
The Minister highlighted that an Azerbaijani delegation had
visited Syria shortly thereafter: "We expressed our intention to
restore our diplomatic mission there. The embassy will resume
operations very soon. Currently, technical work is underway."
This development marks a significant step in re-establishing
diplomatic ties and enhancing Azerbaijan's presence in the
region.
MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109103745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.