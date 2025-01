US News: Want Financial Safety Amid Rising Crime Rates? THESE Top 10 States Are 'Safest', Says Survey Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) According to a Wallethub survey, six of the ten safest states in the country are located in New England. The survey authors highlighted the growing concerns about safety due to frequent headlines about mass shootings, , hate crime , and natural disasters.

The 10 safest states in the US for 2025, according to a recent Wallethub survey, are:

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

Massachusetts

Utah

Hawaii

Connecticut

Minnesota

Rhode Island

Wyoming

These states were ranked based on factors such as crime rates, safety, economic stability, and well-maintained infrastructure.

Also Read: World's 'most criminal countries' ranking: India behind US, UK at 77 spo

Additionally, they noted that Americans are increasingly worried about their financial security as the government continues efforts to combat inflation. Vermont, which borders New York, ranked as the safest state, the New York Post reported, citing the report.

Vermont stood out for its financial safety, boasting one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 2.1% and strong job growth. The state also had the lowest share of seriously underwater mortgages and the second-fewest personal bankruptcies per capita.

Risks like data and identity theft were minimal, and Vermont earned high marks for its well-maintained roads and low traffic fatalities. Additionally, it had the lowest percentage of drivers admitting to using phones while driving. Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo emphasized that the safest states in America protect residents through various measures, from low crime rates and safe roadways to strong economies and job markets that help prevent financial hardship.

Also Read: Two Indian companies charged by US over importing ingredients for highly addictive opioid fentanyl