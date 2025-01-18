Dubai: Meet Expat Who Went From Washing Dishes To Competing In Sports, Running Marathons Worldwide

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) When Hamza Masmoudi first arrived in the UAE in 2019, he was just 22 years old, spoke no English, and had minimal educational qualifications. His journey began as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Ras Al Khaimah, and for a time, he struggled to find a stable place to stay.

Today, Hamza is a determined, globe-trotting who pushes himself to the limits with extreme sports and ultramarathons. Just last Friday, he completed the 42km Doha Marathon in 3 hours and 13 minutes.

"I started running only two years ago," Hamza shared with Khaleej Times. "But by 2023, I shifted to long-distance running. I always aim to challenge my limits-I even ran five marathons in one month. Now, I'm sponsored by New Balance, giving me opportunities I could never dream of. I will be travelling to many countries to compete in marathons and sporting events in 2025.”

Hamza's feats include running 80km barefoot in March 2023, enduring a gruelling 90km run in 45°C heat in July last year, and conquering the world's hottest marathon in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, the following month.

From dishwasher to cook

Hamza's first job in the UAE was washing dishes-a role that kept him on his feet for long hours. But his sharp eye for detail allowed him to learn the ins and outs of cooking. "One day, the restaurant got really busy, and the chef was struggling," he said. "I offered to make a dish myself and told him to send it out only if he was satisfied. He was very impressed with what I made and he promoted me to a cook the very next day."

After two years as a cook, Hamza yearned for something more. "I always felt I was destined for something bigger," he said. "I have a passion for sports, and I wanted to help people through it. I wanted to learn about fitness. So, I left my job and moved to Dubai in 2021."

Dubai, however, presented its own set of challenges. "At one point, I didn't even have a permanent place to stay," Hamza recalled. "Since I couldn't afford a gym membership, I started working out in the park, practising things like parkour. One day, a man approached me, impressed by my workout, and asked me to train him. With the money he paid me, I was able to rent a space and finally had a place to stay."

Turning things around

After his first client, Hamza's personal training career took off. "I had over 20 clients at one point," he said, "but I realised I wouldn't be able to sustain it. Now, I work with just five clients and dedicate the rest of my time to my own fitness."

Hamza spends two hours every day in the morning and evening stretching.“I want to ensure that I don't sustain any injuries so I stretch well,” he said.“I also do ice baths and sauna every day.”

Hamza said his family is incredibly proud of his achievements.“Not only my family, but my entire city is proud of me,” he said.“Last summer, when I visited Morocco, one of the biggest TV channels invited me for an interview. I watched that episode with my family and neighbours. It was such a great moment.”

Looking ahead, Hamza is also working on developing a home workout app in collaboration with a former client, aiming to inspire and help others on their fitness journeys.