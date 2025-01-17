(MENAFN- Robotics & News) The steel industry: Innovations, challenges, and future directions

January 17, 2025 by David Edwards

Overview of the global steel industry

The steel industry remains one of the most critical sectors globally, producing over 1.8 billion metric tons annually.

China dominates the market as the largest producer, accounting for more than half of global output, followed by India, Japan, the United States, and Russia.

The United States and Europe have imposed tariffs on Chinese steel to counteract what they perceive as unfair subsidies and overproduction.

For instance, the US has maintained a 25 per cent tariff on Chinese steel imports since 2018, and Europe – which has a similar tariff rate – continues to enforce safeguard measures to protect its domestic industry.

Looking forward, these tariffs may intensify, especially with increased global emphasis on sustainability and fair trade practices.

How steel is made

Steel production typically involves two main processes:

the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) route; andthe electric arc furnace (EAF) route.

The BF-BOF method relies on iron ore and coal, while EAFs primarily use recycled scrap metal.

Operating costs, labour expenses, and energy prices significantly affect competitiveness. Europe and the US face higher labour and energy costs compared to countries like China and India.

Additionally, stringent environmental regulations in the West increase operational expenses, making it challenging to compete with low-cost producers.

Steel as a strategic material

Steel is integral to infrastructure, transportation, energy, and defence, making it a strategic material.

Recent innovations have pushed the boundaries of what steel can achieve. Companies like Alleima and Swiss Steel Group are at the forefront of these advancements.

Innovative steel products Alleima's HighN50 Steel

Alleima recently relaunched its HighN50 bars, known for exceptional strength and corrosion resistance. These materials are ideal for demanding applications like marine pumps, hydrogen equipment, and sustainable energy systems.

According to Volker Haupt, sales manager at Alleima,“This launch underscores our focus on meeting industry demands and supporting our customers in selecting the right materials.”

Swiss Steel Group's 11SMn30+BX

Swiss Steel Group introduced a lead-free machinable steel, addressing environmental concerns while maintaining high precision and efficiency.

By using the EAF process and replacing lead with boron, the company reduces CO2 emissions, setting a benchmark for sustainable steel production.

CEO Frank Koch says the 11SMn30+BX represents another step toward a low-carbon steel industry, and further strengthens the company's“leadership in sustainable steel production”.

The use of robotics in the steel industry

Robotics plays a transformative role in modern steel production, enhancing efficiency, safety, and precision. The metals industry ranks among the largest consumers of industrial robots.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the application of robotics in the metals sector has surged, with automation solutions used extensively for welding, material handling, and quality inspection.

In 2023, over 50,000 industrial robots were installed globally in the metals industry.

Moreover, automation has reduced workplace accidents in steel mills by more than 30 per cent over the past decade.

Robotics not only improves productivity but also helps mitigate labour shortages and rising costs, making it a vital tool for maintaining competitiveness.

Future materials that could replace steel

While steel's versatility and strength make it indispensable, researchers are exploring alternative materials to address its limitations, such as high melting points and environmental impact. Some promising options include:



Aluminum and magnesium alloys : Lightweight and corrosion-resistant, these materials are gaining traction in automotive and aerospace applications. However, their lower strength compared to steel limits their broader adoption.

Carbon fiber and composites : Used in high-performance vehicles and sports equipment, these materials offer exceptional strength-to-weight ratios. However, high costs and recycling challenges hinder widespread use. 3D-printable metals : Advances in metal additive manufacturing focus on creating alloys with lower melting points, enabling their use in 3D printing. Research into titanium and nickel-based alloys shows promise, but scalability remains an issue.

Challenges in replacing steel

Steel's unique combination of affordability, recyclability, and strength ensures its continued dominance in industries like automotive and construction. While alternatives may complement steel, outright replacement is unlikely in the near future.

If only steel could be used in 3D printers, its future would be assured. But 3D printers that are capable of using a material that has a melting point of 2,800 degrees Fahrenheit are few and far between – meaning, they are very expensive.

While you can pick up a good plastic 3D printer for a couple of hundred dollars, steel 3D printers can cost anywhere between $100,000 to more than $1 million.

That's not to say they won't catch on, even at those prices. Actually, the general trend of any technology is that it gets cheaper and better over time. What that means for the traditional industrial processes and methods is probably too big a subject for this article.

Largest global steel companies

The global steel market is led by several giants that dominate production and innovation.

Top 10 companies by sales volume in 2023 (millions of tonnes):

(China): 130.77(Luxembourg): 68.52(China): 55.89(Japan): 43.66(China): 41.34(China): 40.54(South Korea): 38.44(China): 40.54(China): 36.99(India): 29.5

Source: World Steel Association, World Steel in Figures 2024

Future outlook

As demand for lightweight and sustainable materials grows, companies investing in green technologies and advanced steel products are poised for success.

Innovations like green steel and increased automation will likely define the next phase of the industry, enabling producers to balance efficiency with environmental responsibility.

Whether it will be Europe, the US or any other competitor to China that will invent a version of steel that will bring customers to its door – or China itself does so – remains to be seen.

Steel life

The steel industry stands at a crossroads, facing challenges from rising costs, environmental regulations, and emerging materials.

However, its strategic importance and continuous innovation ensure its relevance. By adopting robotics, investing in green technologies, and embracing new and advanced steel products, the industry in the West could pave the way for a sustainable and competitive future.