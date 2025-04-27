403
No New Ebola Cases: Uganda Announces End to Ebola Sudan Outbreak
(MENAFN) Uganda officially ended its Ebola Sudan Virus Disease (SVD) outbreak on Saturday, after reaching the World Health Organization's required 42-day waiting period with no new confirmed cases. The virus, which first emerged in Kampala less than three months ago, has now been eradicated from the country.
Health Minister Ruth Aceng announced the news at Busamagga Primary School Playground in Mbale, a region impacted by the outbreak. She explained that Uganda had completed two full incubation cycles of the virus, marking the end of active transmission.
"Having completed two full incubation cycles -- that is, 42 days -- since the last confirmed case was discharged and having recorded no new cases amid sustained surveillance efforts, I now officially declare the current Sudan Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda to be over. Uganda is now free of active Ebola transmission," Aceng stated.
The outbreak began on January 30, following the death of a 32-year-old nurse at Kampala's Mulago National Referral Hospital. In total, Uganda reported 14 cases—12 confirmed and two probable—resulting in four deaths and 10 recoveries. Health authorities monitored 534 individuals who had been in close contact with the affected patients.
In a statement, Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting Regional Director for Africa at the World Health Organization, praised Uganda's swift and coordinated response, noting that the country’s experience with managing outbreaks contributed to the success in controlling the virus.
