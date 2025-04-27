403
Putin Signals Russia's Openness to Negotiate with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Russia's openness to engaging in talks with Ukraine without any preconditions, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. This statement followed a discussion between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, earlier this week.
"During yesterday's discussions with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is prepared to restart negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," Peskov stated, emphasizing that Putin has consistently mentioned this stance.
The Moscow meeting between Putin and Witkoff also explored the prospect of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov noted that the discussions were aimed at exploring the potential for restarting negotiations between the two nations. Additionally, the meeting served to strengthen the alignment of positions between Russia and the U.S. on Ukraine and other global matters.
