Israeli Settlers Cut Water Supplies in West Bank
(MENAFN) On Saturday, illegal Israeli settlers disrupted a Palestinian Bedouin community in Jericho, located in the eastern occupied West Bank, by cutting off water supplies, based on an official.
Hassan Mleihat, the coordinator of the al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, reported that “a group of Israeli colonists cut water pipelines on Saturday evening that supply drinking water to Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Auja, north of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources,” as noted by a news agency.
Mleihat explained that the settlers “drove provocatively through the area in their vehicles before deliberately cutting pipes that transport water from the Al-Auja spring to residents' homes.”
He emphasized that “the attack is part of a broader, systematic campaign aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinian residents from their land,” and referred to it as a “deliberate escalation in efforts to empty the region of its Indigenous population.”
In another incident, illegal settlers attacked the town of Cooper, located northwest of Ramallah in the central West Bank, injuring two Palestinians, according to the news agency.
Additionally, in the southern West Bank, settlers targeted four family members who were working on their land in the town of Sa'ir, situated north of Hebron city.
