403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Polish Premier Says He Wants ‘strongest army’
(MENAFN) Polish Premier Donald Tusk recently revealed a new national strategy designed to transform Warsaw into an “economic miracle” safeguarded by the “strongest army in the region.”
The announcement came during a speech marking the 1,000th anniversary of the formation of the Kingdom of Poland.
Addressing the audience on Friday in Gniezno, the city where Poland’s first king, Boleslaw the Brave, was crowned a thousand years ago, Tusk outlined the three “pillars” of the new doctrine.
He stated, “We will have the strongest army in the region. Don’t say it’s impossible. Yes, our army must be able to overcome any threat. From the east, west, south – it doesn’t matter.”
He emphasized the importance of using the current crisis as a lesson, adding that Poland would “take advantage of this tragic, dramatic experience of this war that is going on beyond our borders.”
In his speech, Tusk also confirmed that Warsaw would “brutally” defend its economic interests and expressed the country’s intention to capitalize on future aid to Ukraine, particularly in the reconstruction efforts post-conflict.
He made these remarks earlier this month, underscoring Poland’s commitment to securing its economic prosperity.
The new National Piast Doctrine, named after Poland’s first ruling dynasty, seeks to create “the strongest economy in the region” while also enhancing the nation’s political influence on the global stage.
The announcement came during a speech marking the 1,000th anniversary of the formation of the Kingdom of Poland.
Addressing the audience on Friday in Gniezno, the city where Poland’s first king, Boleslaw the Brave, was crowned a thousand years ago, Tusk outlined the three “pillars” of the new doctrine.
He stated, “We will have the strongest army in the region. Don’t say it’s impossible. Yes, our army must be able to overcome any threat. From the east, west, south – it doesn’t matter.”
He emphasized the importance of using the current crisis as a lesson, adding that Poland would “take advantage of this tragic, dramatic experience of this war that is going on beyond our borders.”
In his speech, Tusk also confirmed that Warsaw would “brutally” defend its economic interests and expressed the country’s intention to capitalize on future aid to Ukraine, particularly in the reconstruction efforts post-conflict.
He made these remarks earlier this month, underscoring Poland’s commitment to securing its economic prosperity.
The new National Piast Doctrine, named after Poland’s first ruling dynasty, seeks to create “the strongest economy in the region” while also enhancing the nation’s political influence on the global stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment