UAE Launches Artificial Intelligence Academy With Short Programmes In Multiple Languages

UAE has launched the Artificial Intelligence Academy, an initiative that aims to develop a new generation of AI leaders .

The academy combines advanced research with real-world industry insights, strengthening the Middle East's position in global AI innovation.

The AI ​​Academy, launched by the Polynom Group in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi School of Management, offers a series of short programmes specifically designed for executives, senior government officials, and technical professionals.

These programmes will cover the fundamental concepts of AI , national AI strategies, generative AI tools, and executive-level applications that facilitate leaders' access to various sectors.

These short programmes will be available in multiple languages ​​and will form the basis for broader AI capacity building efforts.

The strategic partnership agreement was officially signed in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, during the annual professional AI summit, "The Machines Can See Summit."

Following the initial launch, the Academy will also launch the Chief AI Officer (CAIO) Program, a pioneering 3-4-month leadership programme designed to empower a new generation of AI decision-makers. Comprising eight advanced modules, the programme provides participants with a comprehensive foundation in AI strategies, governance, and deployment across multiple industries such as finance, healthcare, and public administration.

Participants will attend exclusive seminars led by leading scientists and global industry leaders, providing them with firsthand insight into the latest research and innovations in areas such as computer vision, large language models, sovereign AI, and AI ethics.

These sessions will foster fruitful dialogue and provide practical and strategic insights for those shaping the future of AI in the region.

The academy will also integrate NVIDIA's expertise and technologies into select programmes, contributing to the shared mission of accelerating AI readiness and real-world application across the region.

Alexander Khanin, founder of the Polynom Group, emphasised the group's commitment to bridging the gap between scientific discovery and commercial applications of artificial intelligence. He noted that through its collaboration with the Abu Dhabi School of Management and NVIDIA, the group is poised to deliver a unique educational experience that fosters innovation and responsible technical leadership.

Dr Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi School of Management, emphasised that the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Academy, which focuses on providing leaders in the region with the tools and insights needed to harness the transformative potential of AI, reflects the ongoing commitment to innovation in management education and positions the UAE as a global center for leadership in AI in business.

He explained that the goal of this partnership is to empower the next generation of changemakers to lead future trends in a world increasingly dependent on technology and data.

The AI ​​Academy serves as a catalyst for collaborative research projects, networking opportunities, and startup incubation.