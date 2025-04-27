GIPKL Lights Up Times Square In New York Amid Growing International Craze

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 27 (IANS) As the Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) continues to gain momentum across India and internationally, a digital campaign illuminated New York's iconic Times Square on Sunday, bringing India's indigenous sport into the global spotlight.

This historic move marked a major leap for Indian kabaddi, showcasing the sport's growing global appeal and the league's ambition to connect with audiences beyond borders. The Times Square spotlight served as a symbolic celebration of India's indigenous sport on one of the world's biggest digital stages.

International stars are also relishing their stint in the ongoing Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League affirming the growing popularity of Kabaddi around the world.

"My experience has been very much learning because I thought I knew so much rules about Kabaddi. But since I came here, I find more professional way to play Kabaddi. So I am so humbled as I learn a lot," said Ireen Atieno Otieno from Kenya, who is playing for Haryanvi Eagles in GI-PKL.

"I am enjoying it so much. My country men (Hungary) think I am so lucky to be playing in GI-PKL and they have been supporting and backing me through the league," said Zita Korber from Hungary.

Speaking about the response to GI-PKL, Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), president Kanthi D. Suresh said, "Seeing Kabaddi featured at Times Square is a proud moment for all of us. It reaffirms our belief that kabaddi is ready for the global stage. We are thrilled to see the world embracing our sport with such enthusiasm."

Earlier this month, ahead of the start of the GI-PKL, over 30 prominent billboards were mounted across major cities like Delhi NCR, Bareilly, Lucknow, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Hyderabad and Mumbai, creating a visual spectacle for Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, the league moves towards the business end as Punjabi Tigers, Marathi Vultures, Tamil Lions and Bhojpuri Leopards reached the men's semifinals here at Gurugram University on Saturday.

The first semi-final will be played between Marathi Vultures and Punjabi Tigers on Monday while the second semi-final will see Tamil Lions and Bhojpuri Leopards locking horns before the final showdown. The final is scheduled for April 30.

Meanwhile, the women's return to action on Sunday. Punjabi Tigress will lock horns with Marathi Falcons, followed by Telugu Cheetahs facing Haryanvi Eagles. The day's action will wrap up with Bhojpuri Leopardess taking on Tamil Lioness, marking the end of the women's league stage.