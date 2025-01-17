Exiger Identifies 13 Million Shipments, 50K Shippers Implicated In Forced Labor Connections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

37 Additions to UFLPA Entity List Most Likely to Impact and Textile Industries

Exiger , the market-leading and third-party risk AI company, released proprietary research generated by its AI 1Exiger examining the impact of the Department of Homeland Security's recent announcement that 37 entities have been added to the Uyghur Forced Prevention Act Entity List. Exiger's analysis reveals that the additions are most likely to impact the energy and textile industries, resulting in heightened risk of supply chain disruptions and rising costs.

Exiger's research also identifies the countries outside of China where shipment entities and consignees are based (Indian, Taiwan and Vietnam), and offers a case study diving deeper into one of the new entities, Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd.

