Statement From San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA) President Carlos Tapia

San Mateo County Party Endorses Measure A to Vote Out Sheriff Christina Corpus

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA) and Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants (OSS) are pleased to hear that the San Mateo County Democratic Party has endorsed Measure A, the special election initiative that grants the County Board of Supervisors limited powers to remove a sheriff from office in special circumstances.The Democratic Party's support for this unprecedented measure demonstrates both the urgency and broad appeal of rebuilding trust and transparency in the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. We commend local Democrats for standing on the side of justice and look forward to working with voters of all parties to ensure Measure A's success at the ballot box after the March 4th special election.

