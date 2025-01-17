Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Provides Relief To Pet Owners Displaced By Los Angeles Fires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Genevieve FrederickCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area, Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit based in Carson City, Nev., has shipped over 1,420 pounds of pet food this week to pet food providers serving affected communities. These shipments address critical requests from providers on the ground who are working tirelessly to support pet owners impacted by the fires.Pet food providers in the Los Angeles area have expressed a growing need for resources as they strive to assist displaced families and their pets. Feeding Pets of the Homeless responded swiftly to these calls for help, ensuring that pets receive the nourishment they need during this challenging time.For those in need of pet food and supplies, Feeding Pets of the Homeless offers an interactive map on its website to locate nearby resources. Individuals can visit petsofthehomeless/get-help/find-locations to find assistance.In addition, those displaced by the fires who need help with emergency veterinary care for their pets can contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless for support. To inquire about services, call (775) 841-7463.“The bond between a person and their pet is often a source of comfort and stability, especially during times of crisis,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these fires, and we are committed to ensuring that no pet is left hungry or without the care they need. Together, we can provide hope and relief to families and their beloved companions.”Feeding Pets of the Homeless has been a steadfast resource for pets and their owners experiencing homelessness or hardship since 2008. Through donations and partnerships, the organization has delivered over 2.3 million pounds of pet food and nearly $6 million in emergency veterinary care nationwide.To learn more, donate, or access resources, visit petsofthehomeless or call (775) 841-7463.# # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human/animal bond, which is very important in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. They find solace, protection, and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets with limited resources so they themselves have less. Our task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of homeless guardians who cannot provide for them. For more information, please visit petsofthehomeless.

