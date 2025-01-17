1-TOM-PLUMBER NAMED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE's FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

1-Tom-Plumber has been recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.



Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. 1-Tom-Plumber's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About 1-Tom-Plumber

1-Tom-Plumber delivers fast, reliable plumbing services for residential and commercial customers, 24/7. From emergency repairs and clogged drains to water heater issues and sewer line maintenance, we provide dependable solutions whenever you need us.

Founded on a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and exceptional customer service, 1-Tom-Plumber has built a reputation for quality workmanship and skilled professionals who handle every job with care. With upfront pricing and a focus on customer satisfaction, we're here to make your plumbing problems disappear quickly and smoothly.

