Scorpius Holdings Cancels Planned Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or“the Company”), an integrated contract development and organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the Company's planned 1-for-20 reverse stock split (the“Reverse Stock Split”) of its common stock (the“Common Stock”) that was announced yesterday, will not be effectuated.

