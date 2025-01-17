Hall Of Fame Health Launches Spine Advisory Board To Enhance Elite Care Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Hall of Fame Health, a healthcare concierge and care coordinator formed in partnership with the Pro Hall of Fame in 2020, proudly announces the formation of a new Spine Advisory Board. This strategic advisory team of distinguished surgeons aims to develop a nationwide of Spine Elite Care Centers, uniting top-tier medical and orthopedic spine specialists across the United States. The Carrell in Dallas has been chosen as the inaugural facility in this network, which will eventually comprise eight specialized centers dedicated to spine care.

"At Hall of Fame Health, our core mission is to create networks that serve elite athletes, combat veterans, and the organizations that care for these individuals and families," said Jeremy Hogue, President and CEO of Hall of Fame Health . "The creation of the Spine Advisory Board allows us to partner with premier institutions and corporate allies like Medtronic, accelerating the development and funding of this essential care network."

By leveraging Medtronic's expertise in neurosurgical and spinal technology and deep connections with top-tier healthcare providers in these specialties, Hall of Fame Health and the global medical technology leader are partnering to expand access to premier care for back and neck pain, as well as spinal and neurological conditions.

Dr. Drew Dossett, Chairman of the newly established Spine Advisory Board and a specialist at The Carrell Clinic , expressed enthusiasm about the initiative: "We're honored and thrilled to serve this exceptional group of patients who have excelled in their respective fields. Our mission mirrors their dedication, as we strive to provide them with the best possible care. We are excited to expand the Spine Elite Care Centers across the nation to meet their needs."

Hall of Fame Health was formed at the behest of Pro Football Hall of Famers who have seen teammates struggle with health issues and wanted to use their platform to do more. Through its nationwide network of hospitals and health systems, Hall of Fame Health connects its community of former professional athletes and their families, collegiate alumni groups and conferences, and veteran organizations to world-class medical and behavioral healthcare and its designated Elite Care Centers for select specialty care. Hall of Fame Health also advises individuals and families on their benefits and helps advocate and educate on the complexity of insurance and care.

Hall of Fame Health Spine Advisory Board:

Dr. Drew Dossett, Chairman , Dallas, TX

Dr. Will Hotchkiss , Dallas, TX

Dr. Patrick Johnson , Los Angeles, CA

Dr. Paul Kim , Charlotte, NC

Dr. Ron Lehman Jr. , New York, NY

Dr. Fred Marciano , Phoenix, AZ

Dr. John Small , Tampa FL

About Hall of Fame Health:

Hall of Fame Health (HOFH) exists to develop world-class healthcare solutions and services with premier partners for a diverse group of elite performers, including professional and collegiate athletes and veterans. HOFH offers concierge services to its community across various needs, including access to top doctors and specialists, navigating health insurance and benefits, and accessing behavioral health and crisis intervention services. HOFH actively fundraises for care grants and advocates for issues like health equity. For more information visit

Media Contact:

Lauren Renschler

William Raymond Communications

[email protected]

310-463-0863

SOURCE Hall of Fame Health

