Faith & Sustainability Podcast: Jaime Lanier From The Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Date
1/17/2025 2:14:09 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Leonard Robinson hosts the the "Faith and Sustainability" podcast every week, as a Ministry of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta.
It's a journey to explore how faith and sustainability connect. Guests appearing in each episode include environmental experts and influential members of different faith traditions. Meet them at the corner of faith and sustainability.
Click here to hear this week's interview with Jaime Lanier, trustee of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation.
