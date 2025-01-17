SFA Celebrates Historic Victory For Space Force Heritage: Legacy Guardian Act Passes As Part Of NDAA 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association celebrates the inclusion of the Legacy Guardian Act in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), marking a historic moment of recognition for the contributions of Airmen who shaped the foundation of modern national security space operations. This landmark legislation, introduced by Reps.Don Bacon (R-NE), Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Brian Babin (R-TX), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Doug Lamborn (D-CO), establishes a path for former Airmen to be honored as honorary separated members of the U.S. Space Force, or“Legacy Guardians.”“By providing the Secretary with a meaningful opportunity to honor the men and women who helped forge American leadership in the space domain, we will also inspire future Guardians to build on this legacy as they lead the United States Space Force to even greater heights. I am proud to have authored this provision that means so much to so many people.”-said Rep. Don Bacon, who played a key role in advancing the legislation."The Legacy Guardian Act highlights Congress's recognition of the United States Space Force and honors the dedication of those who laid the groundwork for today's space operations. By formally acknowledging these Airmen as Legacy Guardians, we not only celebrate their contributions but also expand the Space Force's veteran community, strengthening advocacy for our nation's newest military branch." - Bill Woolf, SFA Executive President and Chief Executive Officer.The Legacy Guardian Act authorizes the Secretary of the Air Force to designate qualified former Airmen as honorary separated members of the Space Force. While this honorary status does not confer additional benefits, it provides an official acknowledgment of their pivotal role in supporting and advancing national security space missions. The Department of the Air Force will now have the authority to establish eligibility criteria, an application process, and a recognition system-such as certificates and an approved insignia-to bestow this distinguished status.This designation serves as a vital bridge between past and present space operators, ensuring that the heritage and sacrifices of those who contributed to our nation's space security are properly honored and remembered.The NDAA passed the House with a bipartisan majority, underscoring strong support for initiatives that enhance the quality of life for servicemembers and their families while strengthening America's military readiness."After two years of tireless effort, this year's NDAA represents a significant win for our All-Volunteer Force, the backbone of our military strength," added Rep. Bacon. "The Legacy Guardian Act is a testament to the bipartisan collaboration that ensures our servicemembers and their legacies are honored."About the Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

