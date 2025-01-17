Inventhelp Inventor Develops Progressive Weights For Dumbbells/Barbells (TLS-702)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to add weight in smaller increments to dumbbells or barbells," said an inventor, from
Bradenton, Fla., "so I invented the PROGRESSIVE CLIPZ. My design would eliminate the need for the user to jump up to weights that were 2-1/2 or 5 pounds heavier in order to experience more resistance."
The patent-pending invention provides a set of useful accessories for weightlifting. In doing so, it allows weight to be added to dumbbells or barbells in smaller increments. As a result, it enables the user to engage in progressive overloading when exercising. It also could enhance performance during weightlifting workouts. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, weightlifters, gyms, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-702, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
