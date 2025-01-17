India Ready Mix Concrete Market Trends 2024-2028: Growing Popularity Of Geopolymer Cement Concrete And Growing Focus On Environmental Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready Mix Concrete in India 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ready mix concrete market in India is forecasted to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by high preference for ready mix concrete, increasing demand for ready mix concrete for non-residential application, and growth of sector. This study identifies the growing popularity of geopolymer cement concrete as one of the prime reasons driving the ready mix concrete market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income and growing focus on environmental sustainability will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ready mix concrete market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the ready mix concrete market in India covers the following areas:



Ready Mix Concrete Market Sizing

Ready Mix Concrete Market Forecast Ready Mix Concrete Market Industry Analysis

The ready mix concrete market in India is segmented as below:

By Product



Transit mixed concrete Shrink mixed concrete

By Application



Non-residential Residential

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready mix concrete market vendors that include Adani Group, Alcon, Aparna Enterprises Ltd., Concrete India RMC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hindustan Infrastructure Solution, Holcim Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., RDC Concrete India Pvt. Ltd., Sai RMC India, SCC Group, Skyway RMC Plants Pvt. Ltd., Sriram RMC Pvt. Ltd., The India Cements Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Also, the ready mix concrete market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Ready Mix Concrete Market in India 2018 - 2022

5.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.3 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the ready mix concrete market in India

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 Transit mixed concrete - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Shrink mixed concrete - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Product

9 Market Segmentation by Application

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Application

9.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Market opportunity by Application

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market opportunities/restraints

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Companies profiled

13.2 Company ranking index

13.3 Market positioning of companies



Adani Group

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

JSW Cement Ltd.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd.

Prism Johnson Ltd.

RDC Concrete India Pvt. Ltd.

The India Cements Ltd

The Ramco Cements Ltd. UltraTech Cement Ltd.

