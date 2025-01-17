Michelle Bishop Shares Personal Story From Adversity To Authenticity In Transformational Debut Memoir, Choose You First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michelle Bishop releases debut Memoir "Choose You FIrst"

Michelle Bishop is a master-certified life coach sharing her journey to inspire other women to live their best lives.

Certified Life Coach and Advocate for Personal Healing Shares Her Journey and Tools for Growth

- Michelle Bishop

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Life doesn't come with a manual, but for those facing life's toughest challenges, Michelle Bishop 's new book, Choose You First may be the next best thing. A master-certified life coach through the Certified Life Coach Institute, Michelle weaves her personal story of resilience with actionable strategies to help readers heal and thrive.

Michelle is no stranger to life's adversities. In Choose You First, she candidly shares her journey through the darkness - from a toxic childhood, surviving domestic violence, a breast cancer battle and the death of her husband. Michelle writes about how she reclaimed her strength, purpose and joy. Her mission is to guide others in doing the same.

“This isn't just a book; it's a lifeline for those ready to put themselves first and find the courage to change their story,” Michelle says.“I know how isolating life's struggles can feel, and I wrote this book to remind people they're never truly alone-and their healing is worth the fight.”

Michelle uses her life experiences and expertise to offer readers proven tools for personal growth, including:

Practical exercises to build resilience and confidence.

Strategies to identify and release limiting beliefs.

A step-by-step roadmap for prioritizing self-care without guilt.

Michelle's credibility is grounded not only in her professional qualifications but in her lived experience, which she details in her blog post“From Darkness to Light: How My Journey to Wholeness Began.”

The book is now available for pre-order here.

You can find Michelle's biography, images, video and details on the book that you are free to use in Michelle's press kit.

For more information, visit bishoplife.



About Michelle

Michelle Bishop is a survivor of adversity-overcoming a toxic upbringing, domestic violence, the loss of her soulmate, COVID-19, body image struggles, and breast cancer. Now, she's dedicated to inspiring others to thrive beyond survival. Michelle is a life coach and has earned her master-certified life coach certificate from the Certified Life Coach Institute, she is a blogger, writer, speaker, author and social media motivator, empowering others to transform their struggles into strength.

