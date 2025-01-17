Veterans For America First Launches Vet Force, A National Volunteer Program For VFAF Said Stan Fitzgerald

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Educational ProjectsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First :The VFAF Vet Force program will be modelled after the very successful Trump Force 47 campaign volunteer program. The organizations Tiffany Savage created the concept for the national leadership team. Savage serves as the VFAF National Communications Director and was a Field Director in Georgia for the Trump presidential campaign."During the presidential campaign, we had about 500 volunteers join us, who were forwarded to Team Trump, along with an additional 100 since then. We are now in the process of working backward, vetting the volunteers, and will be contacting them to engage in the VFAF mission within their respective states." said Stan Fitzgerald Director of Educational Projects.Sign Up Link:The 2025-26 VFAF Mission Statement has been published by National President Robert M. Cornicelli as follows:Veterans for America First Mission Statement:1) Working to elect leaders who uphold America First principles.2) Supporting veterans, including disabled, substance dependent and homeless veterans, in overcoming any and all challenges they face.3) Supporting pro-veteran and pro-law enforcement legislation at state and federal levels.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.article/771465985/vfaf-veterans-for-america-first-announces-new-national-leadership-team-said-christi-tasker-press-secretaryVeterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president.The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

