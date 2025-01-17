HM Amit Shah Seeks Trial In Absentia Against Fugitives Threatening National Security

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah said on Friday that in cases related to national security, trial in absentia should be initiated against fugitives who have been absconding from the country for a long time.

During a meeting in the national capital with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to assess the implementation of three new criminal laws in the state, HM Shah said that the Indian Civil Security Code includes provisions for trial in absentia, enabling action against such fugitive offenders.

HM Shah said that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi lies in the provision of delivering justice within three years, from the filing of an FIR till the verdict comes from Supreme Court.

Appreciating the efforts made so far by the Madhya Pradesh government in implementing the new criminal laws, the Home Minister emphasised the need for their 100 per cent implementation in the state at the earliest.

HM Shah mentioned that before registering cases under sections related to terrorism and organised crime, senior police officials should examine whether the case qualifies for the application of those sections.

He emphasised that any misuse of these legal provisions would undermine the sanctity of the new criminal laws.

HM Shah emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of the conversion of ZERO FIRs into regular FIRs. He also suggested establishing a system to enable the transfer of FIRs between two states through CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems).

The Home Minister also stressed ensuring the availability of more than one forensic science mobile van in every district. Additionally, he underlined the importance of constructing an adequate number of cubicles in hospitals and jails to facilitate evidence recording through video conferencing.

He also urged the state government to ensure that funds allocated under ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) are utilized strictly in accordance with the standards set by the Central government.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Madhya Pradesh.

The Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police from Madhya Pradesh, Director General of BPR&D, the Director General of NCRB, and several senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the state government attended the meeting.