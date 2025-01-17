عربي


Net Zero Strategies In The Consumer Industry: The Circular Economy In Packaging, Regenerative Agriculture And Sustainable Manufacturing


1/17/2025 8:46:16 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Net Zero Strategies in the Consumer Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companies achieve net zero emissions by cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions then "offset". Consumer company supply chains are exposed to a growing scope of regulations, such as emissions pricing and fossil fuel phase-outs.
Report Scope

  • The circular Economy is the main way consumer companies are reducing emissions from packaging.
  • Regenerative agriculture is helping to mitigate emissions from ingredients.
  • Sustainable heat sources are being adopted to decarbonize manufacturing.

  • Why Consumer Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy
  • Strategy 1: The Circular Economy in Packaging
  • Strategy 2: Regenerative Agriculture
  • Strategy 3: Sustainable Manufacturing
  • L'Oréal
  • Unilever
  • Pepsi
  • P&G
  • Crown Holdings
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Domino's Pizza
  • Nestle
  • Berry Global
  • Mondelez
  • Sodexo
  • Avery Dennison
  • Yum!Brands
  • Coca-Cola
  • Kraft Heinz
  • McDonalds
  • Tetrapak
  • Stora Enso
  • John West
  • Absolut
  • Bayer
  • PAPACKS
  • J&J Green Paper
  • Verallia
  • Ocado
  • Kurayray
  • Toppan
  • Novamont
  • International Paper
  • DS Smith
  • Sonaco
  • Eviosys
  • Graphic Packaging
  • AR Packaging
  • Plastic Energy
  • TemperPack
  • TIPA Corp
  • Cirkul
  • Asda
  • Chanel
  • Heineken
  • John Lewis
  • Hershey
  • Danone
  • Tesco
  • Dr. Martens
  • McCain Foods
  • Chipotle
  • Marks & Spencer
  • MegaFood
  • Tyson Foods
  • Diageo
  • Pernod Ricard
  • AB InBev
  • Mars
  • General Mills
  • Carlsberg
  • Estee Lauder

