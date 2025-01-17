Net Zero Strategies In The Consumer Industry: The Circular Economy In Packaging, Regenerative Agriculture And Sustainable Manufacturing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Net Zero Strategies in the Consumer Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companies achieve net zero emissions by cutting greenhouse (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions then "offset". Consumer company chains are exposed to a growing scope of regulations, such as emissions pricing and fossil phase-outs.

The circular is the main way consumer companies are reducing emissions from packaging.

Regenerative agriculture is helping to mitigate emissions from ingredients. Sustainable heat sources are being adopted to decarbonize manufacturing.

Understand what three strategies consumer companies need to achieve net zero emissions. Understand which consumer companies have set net zero targets, and which companies are leading.

Why Consumer Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy

Strategy 1: The Circular Economy in Packaging

Strategy 2: Regenerative Agriculture

Strategy 3: Sustainable Manufacturing Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero?

L'Oréal

Unilever

Pepsi

P&G

Crown Holdings

Colgate-Palmolive

Domino's Pizza

Nestle

Berry Global

Mondelez

Sodexo

Avery Dennison

Yum!Brands

Coca-Cola

Kraft Heinz

McDonalds

Tetrapak

Stora Enso

John West

Absolut

Bayer

PAPACKS

J&J Green Paper

Verallia

Ocado

Kurayray

Toppan

Novamont

International Paper

DS Smith

Sonaco

Eviosys

Graphic Packaging

AR Packaging

Plastic Energy

TemperPack

TIPA Corp

Cirkul

Asda

Chanel

Heineken

John Lewis

Hershey

Danone

Tesco

Dr. Martens

McCain Foods

Chipotle

Marks & Spencer

MegaFood

Tyson Foods

Diageo

Pernod Ricard

AB InBev

Mars

General Mills

Carlsberg Estee Lauder

