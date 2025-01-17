Net Zero Strategies In The Consumer Industry: The Circular Economy In Packaging, Regenerative Agriculture And Sustainable Manufacturing
Companies achieve net zero emissions by cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions then "offset". Consumer company supply chains are exposed to a growing scope of regulations, such as emissions pricing and fossil fuel phase-outs.
Report Scope
The circular Economy is the main way consumer companies are reducing emissions from packaging. Regenerative agriculture is helping to mitigate emissions from ingredients. Sustainable heat sources are being adopted to decarbonize manufacturing.
Reasons to Buy
Understand what three strategies consumer companies need to achieve net zero emissions. Understand which consumer companies have set net zero targets, and which companies are leading.
Key Topics Covered:
Why Consumer Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy Strategy 1: The Circular Economy in Packaging Strategy 2: Regenerative Agriculture Strategy 3: Sustainable Manufacturing Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero?
Company Coverage:
L'Oréal Unilever Pepsi P&G Crown Holdings Colgate-Palmolive Domino's Pizza Nestle Berry Global Mondelez Sodexo Avery Dennison Yum!Brands Coca-Cola Kraft Heinz McDonalds Tetrapak Stora Enso John West Absolut Bayer PAPACKS J&J Green Paper Verallia Ocado Kurayray Toppan Novamont International Paper DS Smith Sonaco Eviosys Graphic Packaging AR Packaging Plastic Energy TemperPack TIPA Corp Cirkul Asda Chanel Heineken John Lewis Hershey Danone Tesco Dr. Martens McCain Foods Chipotle Marks & Spencer MegaFood Tyson Foods Diageo Pernod Ricard AB InBev Mars General Mills Carlsberg Estee Lauder
