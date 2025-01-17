High Roller Technologies Earns Four Nominations At The International Gaming Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Nominated for Affiliate Marketing Campaign of the Year, Innovator of the Year Award (Operator), Mobile Operator of the Year, and Rising Star of the Year

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” and the“Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), operator of High Roller and Fruta , each a premium brand in gaming and a destination for high rollers, today announced it has been nominated in four different prestigious categories at the renowned International Gaming Awards being held on January 19, 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Barcelona, Spain. High Roller Chief Marketing Officer Sven Kaltenegger will be an attendee at the event.

The International Gaming Awards (IGA 2025) is a prominent event that is supported by industry insiders, gaming executives, and gaming companies.

High Roller Is a Finalist in the Following Categories



Affiliate Marketing Campaign of the Year

Innovator of the Year Award (Operator)

Mobile Operator of the Year Rising Star of the Year

“We are honored to be nominated in these categories. This is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire High Roller team, and we are grateful for the recognition of our efforts. I look forward to attending the event and being able to share, learn, and network with industry peers,” said Sven Kaltenegger, CMO at High Roller.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE American. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 premium games from more than 50 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

