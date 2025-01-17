Natcast To Operate The National Semiconductor Technology Center

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

CHIPS for America award will support critical research and development to drive U.S. leadership in innovation, economic growth, and national security

WASHINGTON, USA – The US Department of Commerce announced today, the National Institute of Standards and (NIST) has awarded Natcast up to $6.3 billion to operate the National Semiconductor Center (NSTC) under a long-term agreement with NIST.

Through this partnership, Natcast will continue to build the NSTC as an enduring institution that will extend US leadership in semiconductor technology, reduce the time and cost to prototype, and build and sustain a semiconductor workforce ecosystem, consistent with the vision laid out in the CHIPS and Science Act. This award follows the previously announced intent to invest over $5 billion in the NSTC.

“A robust research and development ecosystem is essential to ensuring the United States is a global leader in semiconductor innovation,” said US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo.“The NSTC represents the foundation for the next wave of technological breakthroughs, serving as the anchor institution where the future of semiconductor innovation will be shaped. This long-term agreement with Natcast will help close the gap between invention and commercialization, build a resilient semiconductor workforce, and advance both our national and economic security.”

“The NSTC represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the shared infrastructure, resources, workforce, and collaboration necessary to secure America's global leadership position in semiconductor technology,” said Deirdre Hanford, Natcast CEO.“We have already seen incredible engagement with the NSTC from across the semiconductor ecosystem, and momentum is growing. This significant investment from the department of commerce will help us further advance the strategic goals of the NSTC and strengthen our nation's economic competitiveness and national security for decades to come.”

Spanning ten years, the award will federally fund the programs and activities the NSTC will undertake to meet its strategic goals consistent with the NSTC Strategic Plan released in October 2024. This includes funding for Natcast to invest in research and development, workforce development, an investment fund, the Design Enablement Gateway, silicon aggregation services, technical centers, and to operate the CHIPS for America R&D flagship facilities on behalf of the NSTC.

This follows an earlier announcement that the CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) awarded Natcast $1.1 billion for advanced packaging activities and capabilities at the CHIPS for America NSTC Prototyping and NAPMP Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility (PPF).

Over 100 members have committed to join the NSTC since the membership program launched in fall 2024.

The post Natcast to operate the National Semiconductor Technology Center appeared first on Caribbean News Global .