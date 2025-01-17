Cyberark Integration With Microsoft Defender For Identity Speeds Identification And Containment Of Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR ) today announced a new integration between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager (PAM) and Microsoft Defender for Identity, giving organizations a unified, comprehensive view of their entire identity security landscape to allow quicker, more effective threat response and containment.

Defender for Identity is a cloud-based identity security solution that helps protect customers' on-premises identities from advanced threats and manage identity risk. Fully integrated with Microsoft Defender XDR, it uses signals across hybrid identity environments and other workloads to help Security Operations (SecOps) teams better identify, detect and investigate advanced threats directed at their organization.

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is a component of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform , providing best-in-class controls to discover, secure and measure privileged access for IT and cloud ops teams migrating, scaling and operating applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The integration between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager and Defender for Identity provides organizations with enhanced privileged access control and monitoring capabilities alongside streamlined privileged access workflows. By connecting data from diverse systems, Security Operations Center (SOC) and Identity teams will benefit from deeper investigative capabilities: quicker and more effective threat-hunting efforts, more precise attack path identification, and more comprehensive remediation options. These combined capabilities enable greater cyber resilience.

