New U.S. Sanctions Hit 184 Tankers From Russia's Shadow Fleet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has expanded sanctions against the Russian sector, including hundreds of tankers from the shadow fleet.

This was announced by the U.S. Treasury Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the restrictive measures affected 183 vessels of the so-called“shadow fleet”.

“Several of the vessels sanctioned today have shipped not only Russian oil, but also sanctioned Iranian oil,” the statement said.

The sanctions list includes Russia's largest commercial company, Sovcomflot, as well as oil producing companies Neft and Surgutneftegaz, along with their subsidiaries.

In addition, the U.S. banned cooperation with Russian insurance companies Ingosstrakh and Alfastrakhovanie, and designated dozens of Russian government officials and heads of energy companies.

Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported that the U.S. had announced a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia. In particular, restrictions were imposed on more than 180 tankers from the shadow fleet and 14 members of the Rosatom board of directors.

Yermak posted the report on X , as seen by Ukrinform.

"The United States has taken a powerful step by announcing a comprehensive sanctions package against Russia. The package incorporates several proposals from the McCaul-Yermak Sanctions Group regarding countering the shadow tanker fleet and Rosatom. The sanctions target over 400 individuals and organizations in Russia's energy sector that directly or indirectly finance the war machine," Yermak said.

Important aspects of the new sanctions package, according to Yermak, are also a ban on the provision of services in the field of oil production and transportation, including by American and international companies; the introduction of restrictions on LNG terminals in Russia, including Portovaya and Cryogas Vysotsk, which will significantly reduce Russia's export capabilities; recognition of the risks for international financial institutions that cooperate with Russia or its military structures. Such institutions may be subject to secondary sanctions.

“We are grateful to the United States, to all the American people, for these strong decisions. By collapsing the Russian economy, we will be able to break Russia's ability to wage war,” the head of the President's Office emphasized.

As reported, after the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia redirected oil and fuel exports from Europe to Asia, as the West imposed sanctions on its energy sector.

However, Russian companies began to use their own fleet of tankers and insure them in Russia, rather than through Western companies.

So far, hundreds of vessels and a significant number of Russian oil traders have avoided tough U.S. restrictions, as the administration of President Joe Biden has tried to find a balance between the need to tighten sanctions and prevent a global increase in oil prices.