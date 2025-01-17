Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor Likely To Be Discharged By Jan 21?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan, who has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai, is likely to be discharged on January 21 as per a document related to the hospital billing.

An insurance claim, which has been leaked online, furnishes the details of Saif's discharge on January 21. It also shows an initial requested amount of Rs 35, 98, 700 against an approved amount of Rs 250, 00, 000.

However, it should be noted that the document has not been verified by the hospital authorities, and has been doing rounds on social media.

Saif was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh's room during the wee hours of Thursday.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh's room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

The actor is said to be out of danger, and has been recovering well after he was transferred from the ICU to a suite room.