Comedy Drama Series ‘Sivarapalli’ To Be Streamed From January 24

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Well known OTT Prime on Friday announced that it would begin streaming its upcoming Telugu original comedy drama series, 'Sivarapalli', from January 24 this year.

Produced under the banner of The Fever (TVF), Sivarapalli has been directed by Bhaskhar Maurya and written by Shanmukha Prashanth.

On Friday, Prime Video also released a trailer for the light-hearted series.

Spanning eight episodes, Sivarapalli will offer a heartwarming glimpse into rural India brought to life by a superbly talented cast that includes Rag Mayur, Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi, Uday Gurrala, Sunny Palle, and Pavani Karanam in lead roles.

Sivarapalli is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu, with subtitles in English on January 24.

Sivarapalli is a light-hearted story about a young man from a bustling city who finds himself navigating the quirks of rural life and its eccentric inhabitants. The narrative follows Shyam, an engineering graduate who unexpectedly takes on the role of a panchayat secretary in the remote village of Sivarapalli. Reluctant at first, he is quickly thrown into a comedy of errors, full of twists and turns, as he tries to adapt to the unfamiliar environment.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Shyam's journey as he stumbles through encounters with quirky yet lovable villagers. Amidst challenges and surprising moments of joy, the question remains-can Shyam find his footing in village life, or will it overwhelm him? Bursting with humour, heart, and the indomitable spirit of its characters, the trailer beautifully captures the charm, chaos, and warmth of rural life.

"Our diverse audience's evolving preferences inspire us to expand our local language content with authentic and compelling stories," said Prime Video India Content Licensing Director Manish Menghani.

"We are excited to collaborate once again with our trusted partners, TVF, who share our vision for fresh and innovative storytelling. We are thrilled to present the Telugu Original comedy-drama Sivarapalli to our audiences. With heartfelt moments, relatable challenges, and a talented ensemble cast, I am confident Sivarapalli will resonate deeply with viewers in India and beyond."

The Viral Fever (TVF) Head of Originals Shreyansh Pandey said,“Collaborating with Prime Video to bring Sivarapalli to life has been an enriching journey. This Telugu Original series offers a delightful mix of humour and heartfelt storytelling, weaving a narrative that is both engaging and emotionally resonant. Set against the backdrop of a close-knit rural community, Sivarapalli captures the essence of village life with authenticity and warmth. Director Bhaskhar Maurya has skillfully balanced comedy and drama to craft a tale that feels relatable and enduring."