Rakul Preet Singh To Kickstart The Next Schedule Of 'De De Pyar De 2!'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh will be returning to the big screen with the much-awaited sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". If the reports are to be believed, the will begin shooting for the on 18th January.

A source close to the project revealed, "Rakul Preet Singh is scheduled to begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from January 18. The shoot is expected to continue until the start of the February month. Fans are thrilled to see her back on screen in this long-awaited sequel."

Rakul Preet Singh will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father in the sequel.

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

The film will have music scored by Ariyan Mehedi, whereas Sudhir K. Chaudhary has looked after the camera work.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is slated to release on 14th November 2025,

Furthermore, Rakul Preet Singh also will play the lead in Mudassar Aziz's "Mere Husband Ki Biwi". She will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, along with Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal playing secondary roles.

In addition to this, Rakul Preet Singh will also work alongside acclaimed actress Neena Gupta in "Ameeri". The drama will be directed by Ashish R Shukla.

Just a couple of days back, the 'Runway 34' actress took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped an insight into her first day back on the set in 2025. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from her vanity van, she wrote, "Kickstarting work in 2025. Let's gooooooo."