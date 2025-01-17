Rashmika Mandanna Asks, 'What’S Your Favourite Fragrance?'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna has been making quite a wave both in and the South. Aside from this, the 'Animal' also loves to stay connected with her InstaFam. Recently, the took to her social and dropped an exciting asking about everyone's favorite smell.

In the clip shared on her Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen enjoying a chit-chat session with her makeup team while getting ready.

She can be heard saying, "I just love good smell. I think I am a very fruity, floral, amber, musky sort of a girl. And the first rain, Oh my God! I think that's a universal favorite. The smell of books. That's why I love reading books in a book form, not in a Kindle. Do you really actually know why two people are attracted to each other? Apparently, it's because of their smell." Rashmika Mandanna's latest IG post included the caption, "What's your favourite fragrance?"

Recently, the stunner suffered a leg injury during a workout session. However, it looks like the 'Pushpa' actress has decided to join the workforce again.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the much-awaited drama "Chhaava". Recently, the makers announced that the trailer of the film will unveiled on 22nd January 2025. The announcement poster shows Vicky Kaushal in a regal look

"Chhaava" is touted to be a“stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign.” Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the movie has been directed by Laxman Utekar.

Rashmika Mandanna also has AR Murugadoss' action entertainer "Sikandar" opposite Salman Khan in her kitty. The much-anticipated flick will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in crucial roles, along with others. Financed by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Sikandar" will be reaching the cinema halls on 30th March this year during Eid.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna also has Sekhar Kammula's "Kubera", and Aditya Sarpotdar's "Thama" lined up for release.