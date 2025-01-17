India-Singapore Ties Enter New Growth Trajectory With Focus On Advanced Manufacturing And Semiconductors

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) Singapore and India's bilateral relationship has entered a 'new trajectory' of growth, with enhanced cooperation in critical sectors including advanced and semiconductors, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced during his five-day state visit to India.

During separate high-level meetings with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Narendra Modi, Shanmugaratnam outlined several ambitious initiatives under consideration.

A key proposal includes establishing a data corridor between Singapore and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), designed to facilitate secure data exchange between financial institutions.

Additionally, both nations are exploring the possibility of developing a renewable energy corridor.

The relationship, which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership during Modi's visit to Singapore in September last year, has shown remarkable growth across multiple domains.

Both countries are collaborating on next-generation industrial parks and skill development programs for emerging industries. Singapore has maintained its position as India's largest foreign investor, while defence cooperation between the two nations continues to strengthen.

Reflecting on the historical ties, Shanmugaratnam emphasised India's role as one of the first countries to recognise Singapore's independence in 1965.

He expressed optimism about the partnership's future, noting Singapore's commitment to supporting India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the bilateral relationship encompasses various sectors, including political cooperation, defence, economics, culture, education, and people-to-people contacts, with recent expansions into areas such as healthcare, medicine, sustainability, and digital transformation.

(KNN Bureau)