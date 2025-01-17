India's Apparel Exports Continue Uprise With 12.9 Pc Growth In December 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) India's apparel sector demonstrated robust performance with exports growing 12.9 percent in dollar terms during December 2024 compared to the previous year.

The cumulative exports for the April-December 2024 period showed an 11.6 percent increase over the corresponding period in 2023, indicating sustained growth in the sector.

Apparel Export Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri emphasised the strategic importance of this growth trajectory, stating that India should leverage this momentum to expand its global presence and penetrate new markets.

He attributed the positive long-term outlook for Indian apparel exports to several factors, including improved product acceptance, adaptability to evolving consumer preferences, and enhanced factory compliance standards.

The country's apparel exports showed particularly strong performance in key markets during April-November 2024. Exports to the United States increased by 14.3 percent, while Spain and Netherlands recorded growth of 20.7 percent and 33.6 percent respectively.

India's Free Trade Agreement markets also displayed positive trends, with exports to South Korea growing by 22.7 percent, Japan by 9 percent, and Australia by 9.8 percent.

The broader textile sector similarly exhibited positive growth, according to the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry. Textile exports registered a 12.76 percent increase in December 2024 compared to December 2023, while the April-December 2024 period saw a 4.87 percent rise.

Confederation Chairman Rakesh Mehra noted that these figures demonstrate the sector's resilience amid global uncertainties.

Southern India Mills Association Chairman SK Sundararaman suggested that the industry could further enhance its global market share by implementing specific policy changes.

He advocated for the relaxation of Quality Control Order norms and the elimination of import duty on cotton as measures to boost the sector's international competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)