Children's Book Author Kimberly Hayden Releases Heartwarming New Book Teaching Kids The Joy Of Church

Image caption:“Libby Loves Church” by Kimberly Hayden.

“Many children struggle to understand why attending church is important,” says Hayden.“Through Libby's journey, kids learn to shift their perspective from seeing church as an obligation to viewing it as an opportunity for gratitude and connection with God.”

This colorfully illustrated story follows Libby, a young girl who initially prefers staying home to watch TV over attending Sunday service. Through her mother's guidance, Libby discovers the meaningful purpose of church attendance and develops a genuine enthusiasm for worship.

“Libby Loves Church” offers several key elements for young readers:

– Simple, relatable storytelling that connects with children's common experiences

– Practical lessons about gratitude and spiritual growth

– Vibrant illustrations that engage young readers

– Positive messaging about family values and spiritual development

As an author dedicated to inspiring children, Hayden draws from her experience as a family-oriented individual who values community and faith. Her work reflects her belief that children are“life's most precious treasure.” Hayden, who's working on another children's book about self-confidence, is available to read to children at libraries and bookstores around the country.

“Libby Loves Church” is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online retailers. For more information, go to .

About Kimberly Hayden:

Kimberly Hayden is a children's book author based in Oklahoma. When not writing, she enjoys fishing with her husband and spending time on the lake with friends and family. Her passion lies in creating stories that inspire and guide young readers through life's important lessons.

