Trump To Sign Order Reducing Foreign Aid: White House Officials

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Two senior White House officials told Daily Mail that Trump will sign executive orders to halt new foreign aid unless it aligns with U.S. strategic objectives.

The U.S. currently provides approximately $76 billion in foreign aid annually. Trump's executive orders are expected to impact both countries and global organizations receiving this support.

On Monday, during his inaugural ceremony, Trump announced plans to sign executive orders on his first day, including measures targeting misuse of U.S. taxpayer funds for anti-American activities.

The orders will likely halt new aid to agencies like the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees. Trump insists aid should only serve U.S. interests or meet specific conditions.

Trump criticized previous aid to Afghanistan, suggesting nearly $3 billion funneled for humanitarian purposes might have fallen into Taliban hands. He proposed aid only if U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan is returned.

The proposed measures reflect Trump's broader stance to reduce foreign aid spending, a policy he championed during his first term. Critics argue these decisions could undermine global humanitarian efforts.

As the debate over foreign aid continues, Trump's approach emphasizes aligning support with national interests. However, such policies could deepen international tensions and raise questions about America's role in global stability.

