Dubai market settles near 5200 points, supported by "real estate" shares

(MENAFN) At the end of trading on the first session of the week, local stocks saw a liquidity influx of approximately 1.4 billion dirhams. This amount was divided between the Abu Dhabi market, which attracted 830.6 million dirhams, and the Dubai market, which saw 558.9 million dirhams. A total of about 397.3 million shares were traded, with over 29.7 thousand transactions executed during the session.



The Dubai Financial Market index remained close to the 5,200-point mark, supported largely by gains in the real estate sector, particularly Emaar Properties, which rose by 1.2 percent. As a result, the market index closed at 5,196.18 points, reflecting a slight decline of 0.30 percent. Emaar Properties and Salik shares collectively accounted for 48 percent of the total liquidity in the Dubai market, with around AED 266.5 million in liquidity. Following these, DEWA attracted liquidity of AED 64 million.



Agility Warehousing emerged as the top performer among the 15 rising stocks, recording a 4.3 percent increase. Other notable performers in the Dubai market included PHM Capital, which rose by 3.3 percent, Deyaar Development at 1.64 percent, Amlak Finance at 0.95 percent, and Dubai Financial Market at 0.64 percent. On the other hand, Talabat saw a modest increase of 0.6 percent to AED 1.60, while Union Properties and Drake & Scull experienced declines of 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Foreign investors, both Arab and non-Arab, were active buyers in the Dubai market, with net investments amounting to 40.5 million dirhams. They recorded purchases worth 311.1 million dirhams, compared to sales of approximately 270.6 million dirhams during the session, indicating a positive sentiment towards the market.

