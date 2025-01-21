Japan’s industrial output declines 2.2 percent in November

(MENAFN) Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported a decline in the country’s industrial output for November, reflecting challenges in the world’s third-largest economy. According to the ministry, industrial production fell by 2.2 percent on a monthly basis after accounting for seasonal adjustments. This followed a 2.8 percent growth recorded in October. Initial estimates released last month had projected a slightly steeper monthly decline of 2.3 percent, but the revised figures showed a marginally better performance than anticipated.



On an annual basis, Japan’s industrial output also registered a decrease in November. The revised data indicated a year-over-year drop of 2.7 percent, compared to the preliminary estimate of a 2.8 percent decline. This annual contraction came after the industrial sector posted a growth rate of 1.4 percent in October, highlighting a noticeable reversal in the sector’s performance as the year progressed. The figures reflect underlying weaknesses in the industrial sector, which remains a key component of Japan's overall economic structure.



The ministry’s data further revealed a slight reduction in industrial sector deliveries, which fell by 0.3 percent in November compared to the previous month. This decline underscores challenges in sustaining output levels and meeting delivery targets, possibly impacted by global supply chain disruptions and fluctuating demand.



Japan’s industrial sector, a critical driver of its export-led economy, continues to face headwinds from shifting global economic conditions and domestic pressures. These factors, including weaker demand in key markets and persistent logistical issues, have weighed on industrial activity. The November data underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities in the sector and raises questions about the pace of recovery heading into the coming months.

