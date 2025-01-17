Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Concludes Workshop On Strengthening National Efforts In Conflict Prevention

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Foreign Affairs concluded a on strengthening national efforts in conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

The workshop was organized by the Ministrys Department of International Organizations, in collaboration with the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies (CHS), the Swedish Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA), the United Nations Development Program, and the United Nations Department of and Peacebuilding Affairs.

The workshop was attended by representatives from UN Member States, experts, policymakers and practitioners, who engaged in important discussions on strengthening national prevention strategies, enhancing countries capacity to prevent conflict, building political will, and promoting sustainable and inclusive peace.

The workshop reflects the State of Qatars commitment to implementing and advancing the Pact for the Future, adopted in September 2024, which advocates for a globally applicable, nationally led approach to conflict prevention and sustainable peace.

It also highlighted Qatar's consistent role in promoting peace initiatives and its readiness to contribute effectively to the implementation of the Pact for the Future, and the 2025 Review of the UN Peacebuilding Architecture.

